Rishikesh: Foreign tourists have set an example with regard to the cleanliness of the River Ganga. A group of foreign women cleaned a Ganga ghat in Rishikesh and cleared the plastic and polythene waste strewn along the riverbank.

Foreign tourists — wearing gloves— collected plastic, polythene, and other debris scattered along the riverbank and placed them into black trash bags. Notably, these individuals had come to the city as tourists to enjoy the beauty of the Ganges; yet, upon seeing the filth along the banks, they took the initiative to clean it up. The scene was captured on a mobile phone by a youth present at the site.

While recording the video, the young man remarked that although we revere the Ganges as a 'mother,' we still do not hesitate to litter her banks. In contrast, visitors from abroad are dedicating their own time to keeping our rivers and natural heritage clean. He also highlighted the growing pollution in the Kali River in Muzaffarnagar and the Ganges further downstream from Haridwar, urging people to keep our rivers clean.

He questioned why, if foreign tourists can recognize the responsibility to keep the Ganges clean, we Indians fail to grasp our own responsibility toward our rivers.