Foreign, Indian Devotees Donate Gold Artefacts, Medical Equipment To Shree Sai Baba Sansthan

Foreign, Indian Devotees Donate Gold Artefacts, Medical Equipment To Shirdi Sai Temple (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 23, 2025 at 8:13 PM IST

Shirdi: Devotees from India and abroad continue to offer generous donations at the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan (SSST) in Maharashtra's Shirdi, officials said.

A Sai devotee family residing in Dubai offered gold letters inscribed with 'Om Sai Ram' to the temple. The same devotee later donated an artistically carved golden frame with gold plating for the window used for Shree Sai Baba's facial darshan. Devotees can now view Sai Baba's idol through this newly installed golden window. The donor was felicitated by the SSST, while the name has been kept confidential as requested.

Earlier, Sai devotee Tej Bahadur Singh from Hardaspur in Madhya Pradesh donated a finely crafted gold crown weighing 200 grams at Shree Sai Baba's feet. The estimated value of the crown is Rs 20.16 lakh. Four days ago, a devotee from Ahmedabad in Gujarat donated a gold Ganesh idol weighing 102.450 grams, valued at around Rs 12.39 lakh, while requesting anonymity.

Officials said devotees from across the country and overseas have donated gold, silver, diamonds, pearls and cash in large quantities. Mumbai-based devotee Dr Sriram Iyer, through his company Prisma Global Limited, donated an advanced 2D ECHO EPIQ CVX ultrasound machine worth Rs 1.04 crore to the SSST hospital five days ago. The machine is expected to improve the accuracy, speed and effectiveness of cardiac examinations, providing significant support to patient care.

ETV Bharat English Team

