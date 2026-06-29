ETV Bharat / Videos

'It's Incredible': Football Fans Come To See Original World Cup Trophy In Miami

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
'It's Incredible': Football Fans Come To See Original World Cup Trophy In Miami (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Football fans since Sunday have thronged to the Freedom Tower in Miami to take a glimpse of the original FIFA World Cup trophy as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is ongoing in the United States, with 32 teams having qualified for the knockout round.  

A Colombia fan, Daniela, sharing her excitement, said, "It's incredible because I've been watching the World Cups since I was a little girl, watching them lift the trophy, and being able to see it up close is an unforgettable experience."  

She called the chance to see the trophy up so close "the right moment, the perfect moment." "So, thanks to the FIFA Museum for bringing the trophy here from Zurich – I'm so happy, so happy… The trophy-- let's see if we can win it; Colombia will take the trophy!" she said.  

A couple, fans of the Brazil team, said, "It's very important because we have won five World Cups, but I haven't seen the Cups we had. Now we get the opportunity to see the real Cup in Miami." 

"That's going to be number six; we are going to get the number six!" the couple said. Another Colombian fan, who came with all her family, said, "I'm here because it's not every day that we get the chance to see the World Cup, a trophy that is won through a lot of hard work and a tremendous amount of discipline." (With AFP inputs)

Football fans since Sunday have thronged to the Freedom Tower in Miami to take a glimpse of the original FIFA World Cup trophy as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is ongoing in the United States, with 32 teams having qualified for the knockout round.  

A Colombia fan, Daniela, sharing her excitement, said, "It's incredible because I've been watching the World Cups since I was a little girl, watching them lift the trophy, and being able to see it up close is an unforgettable experience."  

She called the chance to see the trophy up so close "the right moment, the perfect moment." "So, thanks to the FIFA Museum for bringing the trophy here from Zurich – I'm so happy, so happy… The trophy-- let's see if we can win it; Colombia will take the trophy!" she said.  

A couple, fans of the Brazil team, said, "It's very important because we have won five World Cups, but I haven't seen the Cups we had. Now we get the opportunity to see the real Cup in Miami." 

"That's going to be number six; we are going to get the number six!" the couple said. Another Colombian fan, who came with all her family, said, "I'm here because it's not every day that we get the chance to see the World Cup, a trophy that is won through a lot of hard work and a tremendous amount of discipline." (With AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD CUP TROPHY
WORLD CUP TROPHY IN MIAMI
WORLD CUP 2026 TROPHY
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

CCTV footage of accident on Delhi Dehradun Expressway in Saharanpur car was hit by Scorpio

Four Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Reversing Car; CCTV Video Emerges

June 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

June 26, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Foxglove flowers

Watch: Foxglove Flowers Bloom In Jammu And Kashmir's Lal Draman

June 26, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Kerala

Staff, Passengers Clash Over FASTag At Toll Plaza

June 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.