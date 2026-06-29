'It's Incredible': Football Fans Come To See Original World Cup Trophy In Miami

Football fans since Sunday have thronged to the Freedom Tower in Miami to take a glimpse of the original FIFA World Cup trophy as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is ongoing in the United States, with 32 teams having qualified for the knockout round.

A Colombia fan, Daniela, sharing her excitement, said, "It's incredible because I've been watching the World Cups since I was a little girl, watching them lift the trophy, and being able to see it up close is an unforgettable experience."

She called the chance to see the trophy up so close "the right moment, the perfect moment." "So, thanks to the FIFA Museum for bringing the trophy here from Zurich – I'm so happy, so happy… The trophy-- let's see if we can win it; Colombia will take the trophy!" she said.

A couple, fans of the Brazil team, said, "It's very important because we have won five World Cups, but I haven't seen the Cups we had. Now we get the opportunity to see the real Cup in Miami."

"That's going to be number six; we are going to get the number six!" the couple said. Another Colombian fan, who came with all her family, said, "I'm here because it's not every day that we get the chance to see the World Cup, a trophy that is won through a lot of hard work and a tremendous amount of discipline." (With AFP inputs)