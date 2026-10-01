We Played Cricket Together: Childhood Friend Recalls Flydubai Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was hailed as a hero for fighting off the co-pilot trying to crash a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. His childhood friend Prateek Gandhi, who lives in the same building as the pilot’s family in Mumbai, recalled playing cricket together as his next-door neighbour and said that Machchhar was the most sorted-out, calm and composed kid in their housing society and had displayed presence of mind even as a young boy.

The pilot’s friend said, "When we first heard the news, we were all shocked. First of all, we did not realise that he is our Smit. We now hear that he has been operated upon and is doing good." He said, "We have not heard any other news from his family. They are not here. Everyone is staying in Dubai."

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.” He added, “India is proud of Captain Machchhar.” Calling the pilot a hero, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that despite being wounded, Machchhar fought back and managed to prevent a 9/11-type disaster.