ETV Bharat / Videos

'Fittest City In The World': Thousands Participate In Dubai Run 2025

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dubai (UAE): Thousands of people participated in the Dubai Run on Sunday morning as a sea of blue runners dotted the Sheikh Zayed Road, the futuristic city's main artery. 

As many as 307,000 runners took part in the Dubai Run 2025, one of the flagship events of the 9th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge. The month-long initiative aims to encourage residents in the UAE to exercise 30 minutes a day for 30 days.  

Lee, a participant in the Dubai Run 2025, said: "I believe in this initiative wholeheartedly. Because I believe in health as well, because I'm an entrepreneur. And I know money without your health means nothing because when you're not healthy, nothing else matters."

Sarah, another participant, termed Dubai Run "the most beautiful initiative in the world, just to promote healthy habits, healthy lifestyle". "I think Dubai is going to become the fittest city in the world," she said.

Dubai (UAE): Thousands of people participated in the Dubai Run on Sunday morning as a sea of blue runners dotted the Sheikh Zayed Road, the futuristic city's main artery. 

As many as 307,000 runners took part in the Dubai Run 2025, one of the flagship events of the 9th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge. The month-long initiative aims to encourage residents in the UAE to exercise 30 minutes a day for 30 days.  

Lee, a participant in the Dubai Run 2025, said: "I believe in this initiative wholeheartedly. Because I believe in health as well, because I'm an entrepreneur. And I know money without your health means nothing because when you're not healthy, nothing else matters."

Sarah, another participant, termed Dubai Run "the most beautiful initiative in the world, just to promote healthy habits, healthy lifestyle". "I think Dubai is going to become the fittest city in the world," she said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUBAI RUN 2025
DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE
DUBAI MARATHON
UAE FITNESS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

4000 Participated In Annual Swim Race In Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

4000 Participated In Annual Swim Race In Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

November 22, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Shillong Literary Festival: A Celebration Of Creativity, Literature And Cultural Dialogue

Shillong Literary Festival: A Celebration Of Creativity, Literature And Cultural Dialogue

November 22, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Mussoorie Winter Line Draws Tourists With Breathtaking Views And Fresh Mountain Air

Mussoorie's 'Winter Line' Draws Tourists With Breathtaking Views And Fresh Mountain Air

November 22, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Madurai's Tirumalai Naik Palace Opens Free For Visitors During Heritage Week

WATCH | Madurai's Tirumalai Naik Palace Opens Free For Visitors During Heritage Week

November 22, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.