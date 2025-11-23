'Fittest City In The World': Thousands Participate In Dubai Run 2025

Dubai (UAE): Thousands of people participated in the Dubai Run on Sunday morning as a sea of blue runners dotted the Sheikh Zayed Road, the futuristic city's main artery.

As many as 307,000 runners took part in the Dubai Run 2025, one of the flagship events of the 9th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge. The month-long initiative aims to encourage residents in the UAE to exercise 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

Lee, a participant in the Dubai Run 2025, said: "I believe in this initiative wholeheartedly. Because I believe in health as well, because I'm an entrepreneur. And I know money without your health means nothing because when you're not healthy, nothing else matters."

Sarah, another participant, termed Dubai Run "the most beautiful initiative in the world, just to promote healthy habits, healthy lifestyle". "I think Dubai is going to become the fittest city in the world," she said.