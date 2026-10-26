Season's First Snowfall At Yamunotri Dham Thrills Pilgrims

Uttarkashi: The season's first snowfall at the Yamunotri shrine in Uttarakhand on Sunday brought cheer to pilgrims visiting the temple. Pilgrims at Yamunotri were thrilled to witness the snowfall, with devotees who had arrived to seek the blessings of Goddess Yamuna taking the opportunity to enjoy the natural scenery amid the falling snow.

Girish Uniyal and Suresh Nautiyal, secretaries of the 'Panch Panda Samiti', said pilgrims were visibly excited by the season's first snowfall. The change in weather began late Sunday evening as Clouds gathered in the sky, followed by rain. As the temperature dropped, snow began to descend upon the shrine. This sudden shift in weather and the falling snowflakes added a magical charm to the beauty of the Dham.

Kedarnath Dham also experienced snowfall, leading to intense cold in the Kedarpuri region.