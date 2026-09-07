Fertiliser Price Rise And Shortage Worry Keralam Idukki Spice Traders And Farmers

Idukki: Spice farmers and traders in Keralam's Idukki district are a worried lot these days. They say soaring fertiliser prices and acute shortages are pushing their plantations into a crisis.

Sojan, a trader, said, "Due to climate change, production has significantly reduced. Secondly, the price of fertilisers has drastically increased. And because of which, people are unable to buy and use them. Thirdly, there is a shortage of fertilisers as well."

Key fertilisers that farmers need, including NPK 10:26, urea, Factamfos and DAP, are in short supply. Even if we order the stock, we receive very few of them, he added.

Farmers claim that the sharp rise in fertiliser prices is largely due to subsidies not being increased in line with rising input costs. Joy, a spice farmer, said, "The agricultural sector is facing a lot of problems. This dire situation is due to the gradual increase of the tax and price imposed by the central government on fertilisers."

If the Central government does not take urgent measures to address the price hike, the agricultural sector could face dire consequences, with recovery becoming increasingly difficult. Essential fertilisers like urea and potash are already hard to find. Fertilisers like Potassium, Urea, are nowhere to be found. Even if some subsidy is available for fertilisers like DAP, there are not sufficient favourable conditions in the agricultural sector," the farmer said.

Known as India's spice hub, the region has already seen this year's yield hit by delayed rains.