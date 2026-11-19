Bourg-Lastic: Seraffine, a five-year-old Ferrandaise cow from central France, has been chosen as the face of the 2027 Paris International Agriculture Show, shining a spotlight on a heritage breed that once came close to disappearing. Raised by brothers Nicolas and Samuel Verdier in the Puy-de-Dome, Seraffine is already preparing for her trip to the French capital at France's biggest farming event.

Seraffine's owner Samuel Verdier said, "We chose her because she's patient, easy to lead, sweet, and she's been happy to be handled and stroked since birth."

Samuel Verdier's brother Nicolas Verdier said that this breed nearly disappeared. "After the war, there were more than 140,000 Ferrandaise cattle in the Puy-de-Dome alone. It was the region's dominant breed and played a major role in producing cheeses such as Saint-Nectaire, Fourme de Montbrison, Fourme d'Ambert and Bleu de Laqueuille. In the past, all those cheeses were made only with Ferrandaise milk," Verdier said.