Guatemala City: Three Mayan stucco-moulded head sculptures discovered at the El Mirador archaeological site in northern Guatemala are displayed at a restoration workshop after being stabilised.

Archaeologists described the sculptures as one of the most significant recent discoveries of Mayan culture.

Lilian Vega, restorer and curator at the El Mirador archaeological project, said, "These are extraordinary pieces with spectacular mastery by Mayan artists, and the process is extremely delicate because stucco is a very fragile material, and if not handled with care, you can get dust all over your hands."

The heads are part of a collection of finds discovered at El Mirador, an ancient Mayan civilisation outside Guatemala City.