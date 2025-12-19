ETV Bharat / Videos

Explained | Who Was Osman Hadi, The July Uprising Leader Killed In Dhaka Shooting?

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dhaka: Sharif Osman Hadi was one of the most recognisable leaders of Bangladesh's July student uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government last year. A spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha platform, he later stepped into formal politics and was preparing to contest the upcoming February elections.

Hadi rose to national prominence as a key voice of the student-led protests calling for democratic reforms. He was critically wounded in an assassination attempt by masked attackers last week and was airlifted to Singapore for emergency treatment. He died six days later in the hospital.

The killing of Osman Hadi has sent shockwaves across Bangladesh. His death has sparked protests nationwide and renewed concerns over escalating political violence during Bangladesh's fragile transition period.

Dhaka: Sharif Osman Hadi was one of the most recognisable leaders of Bangladesh's July student uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government last year. A spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha platform, he later stepped into formal politics and was preparing to contest the upcoming February elections.

Hadi rose to national prominence as a key voice of the student-led protests calling for democratic reforms. He was critically wounded in an assassination attempt by masked attackers last week and was airlifted to Singapore for emergency treatment. He died six days later in the hospital.

The killing of Osman Hadi has sent shockwaves across Bangladesh. His death has sparked protests nationwide and renewed concerns over escalating political violence during Bangladesh's fragile transition period.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH VIOLENCE
OSMAN HADI
DHAKA SHOOTING

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Australians 'Heartbroken' After Attack On Jewish Festival Leaves 15 Dead

Australians 'Heartbroken' After Attack On Jewish Festival Leaves 16 Dead

December 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
A farmer harvests lotus stems, locally known as 'Nadroo', at Anchar Lake, in Srinagar, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.

Lotus Stem Farmers In J&K Brave Freezing Waters Even As Yields And Prices Fall

December 12, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Hyderabadi Flavours Steal the Show at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabadi Flavours Steal The Show At Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

December 9, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
devotees offer gold to Sai Baba at Shirdi

Two Devotees Offer Gold To Shree Sai Baba At Shirdi

December 9, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.