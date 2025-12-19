Explained | Who Was Osman Hadi, The July Uprising Leader Killed In Dhaka Shooting?

Dhaka: Sharif Osman Hadi was one of the most recognisable leaders of Bangladesh's July student uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government last year. A spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha platform, he later stepped into formal politics and was preparing to contest the upcoming February elections.

Hadi rose to national prominence as a key voice of the student-led protests calling for democratic reforms. He was critically wounded in an assassination attempt by masked attackers last week and was airlifted to Singapore for emergency treatment. He died six days later in the hospital.

The killing of Osman Hadi has sent shockwaves across Bangladesh. His death has sparked protests nationwide and renewed concerns over escalating political violence during Bangladesh's fragile transition period.