Ethiopia's Centuries-Old Traditional Dress Weaving Craft Under Threat

Addis Ababa: Traditional Ethiopian dressmakers are struggling to sustain the centuries-old craft of weaving "habesha kemis", the iconic white dresses adorned with colourful borders. Handwoven in small workshops, these garments are losing ground to cheaper, machine-made imports, particularly from China.

Craftsman Asefaw Yemu, who has been working for three decades, says he will not pass the trade to his children, citing poor income and lack of growth. Another weaver, Gety Derza, said that factory-made dresses now replicate their intricate designs instantly, impacting both livelihoods and the national economy. Shop owners in Addis Ababa's Shiro Meda district report declining sales as fewer customers buy traditional attire, forcing artisans to seek other work.

Despite the economic downturn, buyers like Adanech Daniel say traditional wear still holds cultural value, symbolising joy and unity at family gatherings, a fading tradition facing the pressure of modern manufacturing and market competition (with AFP inputs)