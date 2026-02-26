ETV Bharat / Videos

Elephant Lifts Man, Throws Him Aside During Festival In Kerala

Elephant Lifts Man, Throws Him Aside During Festival In Kerala (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Thrissur: A 26-year-old man was injured after an elephant suddenly attacked him during a procession at the Annamanada Mahadeva temple in Kerala's Thrissur district on Thursday. The injured has been identified as Vivek, a native of Thuranelloor Manayil, Erayamkudi, Mambra. He sustained serious facial injuries and a fractured arm and was rushed to Apollo Adlux Hospital in Karukutty for treatment.

The incident occurred during the Valiyavilakku festival as the idol was being prepared for the Sheeveli procession. According to sources, the elephant involved in the incident has been identified as Komban Akkikavu Karthikeyan.

A video of the incident shows the elephant standing in position as preparations for the procession. One man appeared to be climbing onto the elephant’s back. At the same time, Vivek was standing close to the animal.

Suddenly, the elephant lunged towards him. The animal wrapped its trunk around the man’s legs, dragged him in front of its body, and then lifted him off the ground. The attack occurred just moments before the commencement of the Pancharimelam, a prominent part of the festival led by renowned percussion artist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar.  

As a precaution, the temple authorities temporarily suspended the festival ceremonies. Upon receiving news of the incident, Mala police reached the scene and took security measures to ensure safety. 

The elephant has been confined within the temple premises for now, and authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the mishap. 

