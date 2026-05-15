Elephant Gives Birth To Twins In Corbett National Park

Ramnagar: In a rare thing, a female elephant has given birth to two healthy twin calves in the Garjia tourist zone of Corbett National Park.

According to wildlife experts, the birth of twins in elephants is considered extremely rare, and such cases are rarely seen worldwide. Renowned wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal captured the special moment on camera.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola said that the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the entire Shivalik Elephant Reserve are very important areas for the conservation of elephants. He said that a large population of elephants in Uttarakhand is found in the Corbett landscape, and the presence of over 1200 elephants has been recorded here. He said that elephants typically give birth to only one calf, and the likelihood of twins is extremely rare.

Satpreet Singh Shetty, a wildlife enthusiast, said that the birth of twins in elephants is only considered possible in about one per cent of cases. Following the news, tourists have started visiting the Garjia tourism zone in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of the twin calves.