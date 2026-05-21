Watch: Cars, Shops Gutted As Fire Breaks Out In Three Places In Telangana

Hyderabad: Eight new cars, a few shops and a two-wheeler were destroyed as fire broke out in three different spots in Telangana on Thursday. In the first case, a huge container-truck transporting newly manufactured cars caught fire in Toopran in Medak district. The incident took place when the truck was on National Highway 44. The fire spread rapidly, and eight cars in the truck were destroyed. Firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

In the second incident, fire broke out in a clothing store in SYJ Complex at Old Basti Medina Square in Hyderabad in the morning. The fire brigade and police reached the spot and doused the blaze with the help of fire engines.

Officials said that no one was injured as the incident took place before the shops opened. In the third incident, which took place at Maddimadugu, Padara Mandal in Nagarkurnool district, fire broke out due to short-circuit near Anjaneyaswamy temple at midnight. The blaze spread rapidly and completely gutted five shops, one bike and other items. Traders said property worth over Rs 10 lakh was damaged.