WATCH | Eco-Friendly Holi: This Festival Jammu Kashmir NGO Promotes Health And Women Empowerment

Shri Gokul Godham, a welfare NGO in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, is promoting a safe and eco-friendly Holi this year by preparing organic Panchagavya-based colours in the region. These herbal colours, made from easily available ingredients like turmeric, neem, multani mitti, and rose powder, are skin-friendly and free from harmful chemicals.

The initiative addresses rising skin allergies from chemical dyes and encourages a traditional, natural lifestyle. It also empowers women through self-help groups by providing them with employment opportunities. Trainers emphasise the importance of celebrating Holi with health and joy using natural colours. Overall, this effort supports organic living, women’s empowerment, and pollution-free festivities.