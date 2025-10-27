Watch | ECI Announces SIR In Poll-Bound States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday made an announcement on the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The press conference is addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Before this, the ECI held a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States and Union Territories (UTs), to review the preparedness of SIR. Earlier this year, the ECI conducted SIR in the state of Bihar, which is going for polls on November 6 and 11. Notably, the poll panel was also engaged in one-on-one discussions with the CEOs of the poll-bound States/UT of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.