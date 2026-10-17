Ahmedabad Artisans Race To Complete Ravana Effigies Ahead Of Dussehra

Ahmedabad: Skilful artisans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, are busy putting the finishing touches on gigantic effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran, which will be set ablaze at different locations across the city on Dussehra. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20, with the burning of effigies marking Lord Ram's victory over Ravana.

Days ahead of the festival, the effigies are taking shape and being brought to life with vibrant colours by the experienced hands of the artisans, some of whom have been specially brought to the city from Agra for the task.

Mohsin Khan, an effigy artisan, said, "The preparations for Ravana are almost complete. We begin the work around 50 days in advance. We bring around 40 to 45 artists from Agra. Around 75 per cent of the work has been completed, while the remaining 25 per cent is still pending. The final touches are yet to be given, and that will be completed today."

Once completed, the effigies will be transported to different venues, where local committees will organise the festivities.

Charan Singh Rajput, organiser of Dussehra Mandal, said, "Like every year, we have come today to place an order for the Ravana effigy. Our Ramlila celebrations have been taking place since around 1962. The tradition of Ramlila celebration in Gujarat first began at the Madrasi Temple in the Railway Colony, and we continue to uphold it to this day."

He further mentioned that, following the life and teachings of Lord Ram, the Maryada Purushottama (the supreme righteous man ) in the Ramayana, we organise Ramlila performances over ten days. On the final day of Dussehra, we burn the Ravana effigy along with the other symbolic figures."