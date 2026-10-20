Dussehra 2026: 120-Foot Ravana Effigy With Rotating Head And Smoke Effects To Be Burned In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: This Dussehra, Korba, the energy capital city of Chhattisgarh, will feature the burning of a 120-foot-tall effigy of Ravana. The effigy at the ‘Lal Maidan’ near the CSEB West area continues to draw crowds, just as it does every year.

The Ravana effigy at the CSEB Lal Maidan stands 120 feet tall, an increase from the 110-foot-tall effigy last year. Beyond its impressive height, the effigy’s lighting and various technical features will be a major attraction. The most remarkable aspect of this colossal figure is its engineering, specially designed by skilled engineers from the Electricity Board (CSEB).

Organisers said the effigy is the tallest in the state. S.K. Gothi, Executive Engineer at CSEB and Working President of the Lal Maidan Dussehra Festival Committee, said that this year’s Ravana is, as always, truly special.

“The effigy’s head will rotate up to 45 degrees. It will let out boisterous laughter, emit smoke from its mouth, and is adorned with special LED lights. The audience is sure to thoroughly enjoy the spectacle,” he said.

Shabbir Memon, Muslim by faith, is also a member of the ‘Lal Maidan Dussehra Utsav Samiti '. “Dussehra is a festival for the entire nation. I am a citizen of this country, and above all, I am an Indian. That is why we celebrate this festival with such dedication,” he said. According to him, the tradition of building a Ravana effigy here began decades ago with an individual named Abdul Ghaffar.