Donkey Is The New Zebra In War-torn Gaza's Nuseirat Zoo

Gaza's Nuseirat Zoo is once again welcoming visitors, with its owner caring for the animals that survived the war, despite the heavy damage to the facility. A donkey painted in strips to look like a zebra has now become the star of the facility as it reopened.

The zoo was heavily damaged during the war that started on October 7, 2023, and many animals died from shelling, hunger and injuries. Owner Fadl Nabhan said he stayed to care for the animals that survived, despite the difficult conditions.

"Most of these animals have endured hunger, shelling, and displacement alongside me. I have pursued this hobby for twenty years and have gone through great hardship while caring for many animals such as the golden eagle. We would feed it mice and other meat to keep it alive. Some monkeys suffered injuries, and other animals were killed due to the shelling and destruction that struck this place," Nabhan said.

Nabhan said the zoo is also helping children overcome their fear of animals and teach them not to harm animals, especially stray cats and dogs when they are outside. He said many children have spent the past three years exposed to shelling, destruction and scenes of death, and wanted the zoo to give them a different experience.

A donkey painted in strips to look like a zebra has become the star of the zoo. "They got a fake zebra so that children can relate with the animal, as they haven't seen a real zebra before," explained a mother. "My daughter and I came to the zoo because for almost three years she hasn't experienced any leisure activities or gone to an amusement park or zoo," said Hadeel Abu Hanieh, a visitor.