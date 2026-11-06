Diyas On The Fence: Diwali Under Hi-Tech Vigil Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Akhnoor

While people across India are preparing to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with their loved ones, the Indian Army soldiers keep a strict vigil on the country’s most volatile border in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Akhnoor sector along the Line of Control (LoC), there is no room to let the guard down. The Army says the soldiers always follow a tough routine, be it Diwali, Dussehra, Eid or any other festival.

Soldiers begin their day systematically for the Road Opening Party (ROP). Using anti-mine detection tools and high-quality surveillance drones, they sanitise transit routes before the movement of army trucks.

The bulletproof vehicles mounted with anti-tank guns track the zero-line fence, keeping a close watch of the fence to check for armed infiltrators. In open fields, mortar teams execute drills with coordinates guided by advanced drones to ensure maximum accuracy against enemy establishments.

Alongside foot patrols, the newly inducted Robotic Mule navigates the rugged terrain, carrying up to 20 kilograms of crucial ammunition without putting human lives at risk.

Despite the harsh conditions and vigil, this time of year brings a wave of joy and new energy. As Diwali approaches, a festive glow transforms the frontier; troops gather at their headquarters to line the border fence with traditional clay diyas and celebrate with firecrackers.

“We are guarding the borders so you can celebrate happily. But we take a few moments to light up diyas and celebrate Diwali,” said a soldier. Away from their families, they raise spirited slogans, ensuring the nation's peace remains unbreakable.