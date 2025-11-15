ETV Bharat / Videos

Dhikala Zone Of Jim Corbett National Park Reopens, Tourists Thrilled For First Safari Of Season

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

Ramnagar: The Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand is once again alive with the excitement of tourists. The Dhikala Zone was reopened on Saturday after the monsoon break, with officials flagging off the first safari of the season following a small ritual. Many tourists who visited the park on Saturday said they were hopeful of good sightings during their stay.

"We are all very excited because it's our first time. It feels really good, and hopefully we will get to see tigers. We also watched your opening ceremony, and it was very nice and lovely. We are very happy, we are here, said a tourist.

According to Forest officials, the Dhikala Zone has been reopened after proper renovation and repair of roads, safari tracks, and night-stay facilities. The Corbett Tiger Reserve is closed every year during the monsoon season. Thousands of tourists and wildlife enthusiasts visit the Reserve to enjoy sightings of Tigers, Elephants, and other wildlife during the winter months.

