Dhekiajuli: Durga Puja Pandal Goes Green With 5,000 Plants And Saplings

Assam's Dhekiajuli Durga Puja Pandal goes green from the ground up. The organisers of the Durga Puja pandal have opted for green for their pandal. The Bharati Boys Club is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, marking 50 years of festivities.

The theme,'Green Goddess, Green Festival', is brought to life with over 5,000 plants used in the decorations, in an attempt to bring the idea of nature conservation into the heart of the festivities. The project has a budget of about Rs 20 lakh, according to the organisers.

A member of Bharati Boys Club, Dhekiajuli, said, "We tried to make the entire pandal in a way that it is connected to nature. Through it, we wanted to give everyone an example of how we can protect and conserve plants and trees."

The theme carries through to the clay idol of Goddess Durga, which has also been given a green finish. The committee says it has avoided using plastic in the pandal.