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Devotees Throng Pitru Paksha Mela In Bihar's Gaya To Perform Ancestral Rites

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Devotees Throng Pitru Paksha Mela In Bihar's Gaya To Perform Ancestral Rites (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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On the second day of the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya, Bihar, on Saturday, devotees from across the country arrived to perform Shraddh, a Hindu ritual for the salvation of departed ancestors. The Shraddh ceremony in Gaya holds special significance among devotees. According to Hindu belief, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita performed ancestral rites here, giving Gaya its identity as the ‘city of salvation’ and making it a major pilgrimage site.

Several devotees lined up to perform Pinddaan and Tarpan, rituals involving offerings made as part of ancestral rites. Devotees believe Gaya Shraddh has its roots in ancient Hindu mythology and that performing the ritual helps departed souls attain peace and liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Many devotees said performing the Shraddh ceremony and honouring their ancestors brought them a sense of peace and solace. The 16-day Gaya Pitru Paksha mela, held from Bhadrapada Purnima to Ashwin Amavasya according to the Hindu lunar calendar, will conclude on October 10.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the Pitru Paksha Fair in Gaya, marking the beginning of the annual religious gathering that draws devotees from across the country to perform Pind Daan and Tarpan rituals for their ancestors.

On the second day of the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya, Bihar, on Saturday, devotees from across the country arrived to perform Shraddh, a Hindu ritual for the salvation of departed ancestors. The Shraddh ceremony in Gaya holds special significance among devotees. According to Hindu belief, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita performed ancestral rites here, giving Gaya its identity as the ‘city of salvation’ and making it a major pilgrimage site.

Several devotees lined up to perform Pinddaan and Tarpan, rituals involving offerings made as part of ancestral rites. Devotees believe Gaya Shraddh has its roots in ancient Hindu mythology and that performing the ritual helps departed souls attain peace and liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Many devotees said performing the Shraddh ceremony and honouring their ancestors brought them a sense of peace and solace. The 16-day Gaya Pitru Paksha mela, held from Bhadrapada Purnima to Ashwin Amavasya according to the Hindu lunar calendar, will conclude on October 10.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the Pitru Paksha Fair in Gaya, marking the beginning of the annual religious gathering that draws devotees from across the country to perform Pind Daan and Tarpan rituals for their ancestors.

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TAGGED:

PITRU PAKSHA MELA IN GAYA
GAYA ANCESTRAL RITES FAIR
PITRU PAKSHA MELA

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