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Maharashtra: Devotees Gift Gold Adornment To Nagpur’s Tekdi Ganesh Temple

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Maharashtra: Devotees Gift Gold Adornment To Nagpur’s Tekdi Ganesh Temple (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nagpur: A half-kilogram gold adornment has been added to the 750-kg silver throne of the famous Tekdi Ganesh Temple in Nagpur during Adhik Maas celebrations.

Temple trustees unveiled the new decoration on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi during Adhik Maas, saying the throne symbolises the devotion and faith of thousands of worshippers.

"The golden throne crafted for the Lord is not merely a work of art; it stands as a symbol of devotees’ unwavering faith," temple trustee Dilip Shahakar said. Temple priest Jaywant Tamboli said Sankashti Chaturthi during Adhik Maas carries special spiritual significance and is considered highly auspicious among devotees.

The Tekdi Ganesh Temple, which has a rich history of around 250 years, is renowned for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.

Nagpur: A half-kilogram gold adornment has been added to the 750-kg silver throne of the famous Tekdi Ganesh Temple in Nagpur during Adhik Maas celebrations.

Temple trustees unveiled the new decoration on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi during Adhik Maas, saying the throne symbolises the devotion and faith of thousands of worshippers.

"The golden throne crafted for the Lord is not merely a work of art; it stands as a symbol of devotees’ unwavering faith," temple trustee Dilip Shahakar said. Temple priest Jaywant Tamboli said Sankashti Chaturthi during Adhik Maas carries special spiritual significance and is considered highly auspicious among devotees.

The Tekdi Ganesh Temple, which has a rich history of around 250 years, is renowned for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.

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TAGGED:

NAGPUR GANPATI TEMPLE
ADHIK MAAS CELEBRATIONS
SANKASHTI CHATURTHI
GOLD THRONE GANESH TEMPLE
TEKDI GANESH TEMPLE

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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