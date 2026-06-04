Maharashtra: Devotees Gift Gold Adornment To Nagpur’s Tekdi Ganesh Temple

Nagpur: A half-kilogram gold adornment has been added to the 750-kg silver throne of the famous Tekdi Ganesh Temple in Nagpur during Adhik Maas celebrations.

Temple trustees unveiled the new decoration on the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi during Adhik Maas, saying the throne symbolises the devotion and faith of thousands of worshippers.

"The golden throne crafted for the Lord is not merely a work of art; it stands as a symbol of devotees’ unwavering faith," temple trustee Dilip Shahakar said. Temple priest Jaywant Tamboli said Sankashti Chaturthi during Adhik Maas carries special spiritual significance and is considered highly auspicious among devotees.

The Tekdi Ganesh Temple, which has a rich history of around 250 years, is renowned for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is believed to grow over time.