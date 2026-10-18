Devotees Donate Gold and Silver Valuables Ahead Of Shirdi Sai Baba's Punyatithi

Ahead of the death anniversary, or Punyatithi, of Shirdi Sai Baba, devotees offered gold and silver valuables at the temple to express faith and devotion towards Sai Baba. Marking the 108th death anniversary of Shirdi Sai Baba, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, will organise a three-day Punyatithi festival from October 19 to October 21.

Murali Ranganathan, a devotee from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, offered gold bangles weighing 80 grams worth ₹10,93,760 at the feet of Sai Baba.

Administrative officer Avinash Kulkarni of Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, felicitated the donor, Ranganathan, and expressed gratitude for his generous contribution.

Another Sai Baba devotee, Priyanka Ranjit Wable from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, offered an intricately designed silver necklace weighing 790 grams at the feet of Sai Baba. Deepak Lokhande, Public Relations Officer for the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, felicitated Priyanka Wable and expressed gratitude for her generous contribution.

Every day, thousands of devotees visit Shirdi to seek darshan and blessings from Sai Baba. Along with offering prayers, many devotees express their faith and devotion by donating cash, gold, silver, and other precious items to the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST).

Sai Baba passed away on October 15, 1918, in Shirdi, Maharashtra. He lived in Shirdi for more than 60 years.