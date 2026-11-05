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Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor'; Jahangirpuri Hit With 459 AQI

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Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, November 5, with an average Air Quality Index of 370 (PTI Videos)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST

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A thick layer of polluted air continued to cover Delhi and several parts of North India on Thursday, with the national capital recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370 on November 5.

The reading placed Delhi in the 'Very Poor' category, while several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels above 400, entering the 'Severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 459, followed by IIT Delhi at 450 and Punjabi Bagh at 448. DTU reported 437, Vivek Vihar 436, Narela 434, Alipur 433 and Rohini 432.

Other locations in the 'Severe' category included Mundka and Sonia Vihar (423 each), R K Puram (418), Bawana (413), North Campus, Delhi University and Pusa (IITM) (410 each), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and Patparganj (407 each), Sirifort (404) and Okhla Phase-2 (401).

A thick layer of polluted air continued to cover Delhi and several parts of North India on Thursday, with the national capital recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370 on November 5.

The reading placed Delhi in the 'Very Poor' category, while several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels above 400, entering the 'Severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 459, followed by IIT Delhi at 450 and Punjabi Bagh at 448. DTU reported 437, Vivek Vihar 436, Narela 434, Alipur 433 and Rohini 432.

Other locations in the 'Severe' category included Mundka and Sonia Vihar (423 each), R K Puram (418), Bawana (413), North Campus, Delhi University and Pusa (IITM) (410 each), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and Patparganj (407 each), Sirifort (404) and Okhla Phase-2 (401).

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TAGGED:

DELHI AQI
DELHI AIR QUALITY
DELHI AIR POLLUTION
DELHI POLLUTION CONTROL
DELHI NCR AQI

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