Iran War Day 4 Wrap: US, Israel Strike Tehran As Missiles Hit Israel

Iran War Day 4 Wrap: US, Israel Strike Tehran As Missiles Hit Israel (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 4, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST

On the fourth day of the escalating conflict on Tuesday, the United States and Israel intensified strikes on Iran, as Tehran and its allies retaliated across the region. Explosions and thick smoke were reported in Tehran and Qom, while Israeli forces said they targeted Iranian defence systems and Hezbollah facilities in Beirut. In Lebanon, the health ministry said 40 people were killed and 246 injured over two days, with more than 58,000 displaced.

In Iran, the death toll, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, neared 800. Iran warned European nations against joining the conflict, calling it an "act of war." Meanwhile, Iranian missiles struck central Israel, damaging vehicles and buildings. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed even greater force against Iran and Hezbollah.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said he believed Iran was preparing to attack first and suggested he may have "forced Israel's hand." UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need for lawful action, while NATO chief Mark Rutte said many allies supported neutralising Iran's military capabilities. 

