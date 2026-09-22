Cuban Zoo Struggles To Preserve Endangered Species Amid Blackouts And Shortages

Havana: Cuba's National Zoo, home to nearly a thousand animals, struggles to preserve its endangered species such as rhinoceroses, tigers, jaguars, and hippopotamuses. The park, located about 20 km from Havana, holds one of the region's most valuable genetic reserves.

Amid 23-day blackouts, fuel shortages, and a lack of staff, the zoo's volunteers and workers make sure that animals do not suffer. Workers with trucks distribute food and water regularly to zebras, water buffaloes, rhinos, and hippopotamuses across the African savanna area.

"We were without electricity for exactly 23 days, but this group (of workers) didn't just sit around waiting for things to fall from the sky. We looked for solutions; water trucks were brought in. We found food for the animals almost every day," said National Zoo Director Juan Carlos Corella.

Ana Fernandez, an American volunteer, delivers packages of chicken to veterinarian Angel Cordero, in charge of caring for the felines at the National Zoo Park. She says, "Animals shouldn't have to suffer. That's the sad part: some days there isn't enough for everyone."

Angel Cordero, veterinarian in charge of the large feline area, had to limit the food supply to just one feeding per day. He explained, "There's no point in giving them a lot of food if it only lasts three days."

Yoel Machado, head of Animal Welfare, said that they prefer the animals' health to be in the best possible condition. By keeping their foundation healthy, they ensure that if conditions improve, these animals can reproduce without any problems.