Crowds Play On Frozen Lake Rinks As Winter Sets In Across China's Capital

Crowds Play On Frozen Lake Rinks As Winter Sets In Across China's Capital

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST

Beijing: Families flock to a frozen lake in China's capital as ice rinks open across the city, skating around on bikes, sleds and bicycles. Temperatures in Beijing regularly drop well below freezing in the winter months. 

Winters start from late November and last till early March in the Chinese capital, with January being the coldest time of the year. Beijing winter weather is chilly, with average high and low temperatures of 10°C and -5°C. However, the lowest temperature can drop way below at times to as low as -19 °C. 

Beijing's coldest recorded temperature was around -27.4°C, occurring in February 1966. Recent cold snaps in January 2021 and December 2023 also hit near or below -19°C, marking significant cold spells not seen in decades. It does snow in Beijing. The first snowfall may come in late November or early December. (With AFP inputs)

