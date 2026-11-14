Crowds Flock To Sydney As Jacarandas Bloom

Sydney: Crowds flock to a harbourside street in Sydney as jacaranda trees burst into bloom, turning the city into a sea of purple. Native to South America, jacarandas flower bloom across Sydney during spring from late October to November.

"Even the photos I’ve taken don’t do it justice,” says Luisa Hammond, another visitor from the United States. Luisa said that seeing jacaranda trees in person feels incredible.

Jane Joang, a Sydney resident originally from Vietnam, said that just 10 or 15 minutes from central Sydney, the seaside location, park, and vintage houses on this street attract many people.

Tourists were seen posing for photos under jacaranda trees while signs with jacaranda flowers read, “Take care, Be car aware”

Will Jiang, a Mandarin Chinese painting teacher, said, "This jacaranda blooms from late October to early November; in Sydney, it’s also known as the ‘exam flower’, as it’s in full bloom just when many students are in their final exams."

Viktoriia Nimenko, a Sydney resident, said, "We came here because we had a Ukrainian community gathering. So we came here as a group to look at this beauty and also to take photos. So everyone was supposed to come in pinkish, violet, and purple colours."