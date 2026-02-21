On the eve of the 2026 Agricultural Show in Paris on Friday, cows were absent due to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease. Cow was this year's mascot, but given the circumstances, it will only be present as a hologram.

Exhibitors and breeders expressed determination to keep the spirit of the event alive. "I get the impression that the show's organisers have done things to make it a little livelier without the cows, and to try to fill the void," said Nicolas Aubailly, a sheep farmer from the Cher department.

Aubailly, acknowledging the social and professional significance of the gathering, said, "Both professionally and outside of work, we’ve built relationships with the other breeders at after-parties. Some of the cattle won’t be there, but we’ll still make sure it’s very enjoyable for everyone."

Other breeders echoed the sentiment, highlighting the challenges posed by animal health concerns. "From a health point of view, it’s complicated; now it’s complicated, we have to adapt, and in the end the show has to go ahead: the breeders have been preparing, there's six months of work behind all of it, so we really do have to come," said Sylvain Debout, a sheep breeder from Manche.