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Telangana: Cow Chases Policemen Around Temple During Midnight Patrol In Jagtial

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Telangana: Cow Chases Policemen Around Temple During Midnight Patrol In Jagtial (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jagtial: In an unusual incident, two policemen on a late-night patrol were chased by a cow near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Govindupally, Jagtial town. The incident took place around 2 AM on August 10, when the policemen reached the temple area on a two-wheeler with the vehicle’s siren switched on.

The cow, which was standing near the temple, suddenly started chasing the policemen. The reason for the animal’s sudden reaction is not clear. It is possible that the sound of the siren startled or disturbed it. The policemen attempted to move away, but the cow continued following them and even chased them around the temple for some distance.

The unusual incident was captured on video and is making the rounds on social media, with the footage drawing amused reactions from viewers.

Jagtial: In an unusual incident, two policemen on a late-night patrol were chased by a cow near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Govindupally, Jagtial town. The incident took place around 2 AM on August 10, when the policemen reached the temple area on a two-wheeler with the vehicle’s siren switched on.

The cow, which was standing near the temple, suddenly started chasing the policemen. The reason for the animal’s sudden reaction is not clear. It is possible that the sound of the siren startled or disturbed it. The policemen attempted to move away, but the cow continued following them and even chased them around the temple for some distance.

The unusual incident was captured on video and is making the rounds on social media, with the footage drawing amused reactions from viewers.

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TAGGED:

POLICEMEN CHASED BY COW
TELANGANA POLICE
COW CHASES COPS
MIDNIGHT PATROL
JAGTIAL COW CHASE

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