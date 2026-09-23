Corbett Tigers Set To Get New Home In Rajaji Reserve In Second Phase Of Relocation Programme

Nainital: Following the first phase of tiger translocation from Corbett National Park to Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve, authorities are now preparing to begin the second phase of the programme. The first phase was carried out in 2020, when five tigers -- two males and three females-- were moved to Rajaji.

In the second phase, one male and four female tigers will be translocated, following approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

"We have received permission from the NTCA for the second phase. Under this phase, one male and four female tigers will be translocated from Corbett to Rajaji," Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, said.

"Preparations have already begun here. The process will be carried out gradually, as the tigers are captured and preparations are made at Rajaji to receive them," he said.

The tigers will be selected from areas witnessing rising human-wildlife conflict, particularly those close to human settlements.

“These tigers are being relocated from areas where there is human-wildlife conflict or from regions close to human settlements, where the risk may increase. This will not only allow the tigers to be relocated to other areas, but also help reduce human-wildlife conflict,” Badola said.

The second phase of the translocation is aimed at strengthening tiger conservation, improving the species’ distribution and reducing the risk of human-wildlife conflict.