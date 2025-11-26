Samvidhan Divas 2025 LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi Attend National Function On Constitution Day

New Delhi: As the country celebrates the Constitution Day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others, are attending the main function of 'Samvidhan Divas' at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi today (Nov 26, 2025).

President Murmu leads celebrations to mark Constitution Day at the old Parliament building’s historic Central Hall. Constitution Day is celebrated across India on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

On 26th November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from 26th January 1950.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on 19th November 2015, notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote constitutional values among citizens.