Tension At Bengaluru Metro Station Over Departure Delays; Commuters Demand 5 AM Services

Bengaluru: Palpable tension prevailed at the RV Road station in Bengaluru on Monday after commuters on Namma Metro's Yellow Line blocked a train at the station for nearly 35 minutes. The protest began when the first train, scheduled to start at 6 AM, departed at 6.35 AM, causing delays across the corridor. Angry over alleged late operations, poor frequency, and rising inconvenience during peak hours, around 10-15 passengers stood between the train doors, preventing it from leaving the platform.

Their main demand was that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) start Yellow Line services at 5 AM, similar to early operations on the Purple and Green Lines. The blockade disrupted metro services for over half an hour, forcing one train to be short-looped at Silk Board to restore normal frequency.

BMRCL later lodged a complaint against unidentified passengers for allegedly obstructing operations. Meanwhile, officials are assessing the cause of the initial delay.