ETV Bharat / Videos

Tension At Bengaluru Metro Station Over Departure Delays; Commuters Demand 5 AM Services

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Palpable tension prevailed at the RV Road station in Bengaluru on Monday after commuters on Namma Metro's Yellow Line blocked a train at the station for nearly 35 minutes. The protest began when the first train, scheduled to start at 6 AM, departed at 6.35 AM, causing delays across the corridor. Angry over alleged late operations, poor frequency, and rising inconvenience during peak hours, around 10-15 passengers stood between the train doors, preventing it from leaving the platform.

Their main demand was that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) start Yellow Line services at 5 AM, similar to early operations on the Purple and Green Lines. The blockade disrupted metro services for over half an hour, forcing one train to be short-looped at Silk Board to restore normal frequency.

BMRCL later lodged a complaint against unidentified passengers for allegedly obstructing operations. Meanwhile, officials are assessing the cause of the initial delay.

Bengaluru: Palpable tension prevailed at the RV Road station in Bengaluru on Monday after commuters on Namma Metro's Yellow Line blocked a train at the station for nearly 35 minutes. The protest began when the first train, scheduled to start at 6 AM, departed at 6.35 AM, causing delays across the corridor. Angry over alleged late operations, poor frequency, and rising inconvenience during peak hours, around 10-15 passengers stood between the train doors, preventing it from leaving the platform.

Their main demand was that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) start Yellow Line services at 5 AM, similar to early operations on the Purple and Green Lines. The blockade disrupted metro services for over half an hour, forcing one train to be short-looped at Silk Board to restore normal frequency.

BMRCL later lodged a complaint against unidentified passengers for allegedly obstructing operations. Meanwhile, officials are assessing the cause of the initial delay.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COMMUTERS BLOCK BENGALURU METRO
NAMMA METRO
BENGALURU YELLOW LINE METRO
BENGALURU METRO RAIL CORPORATION
BENGALURU YELLOW LINE METRO BLOCKED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

'The Illuminations Are A Celebration': The Champs-Elysées Sparkle For Christmas

'The Illuminations Are A Celebration': The Champs-Elysées Sparkle For Christmas

November 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Car Rally Through Coffee Plantations in Kodagu

Two-Day Car Rally Through Scenic Coffee Plantations Flagged-Off In Kodagu

November 15, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Dhikala Zone Of Jim Corbett National Park Reopens, Tourists Thrilled For First Safari Of Season

Dhikala Zone Of Jim Corbett National Park Reopens, Tourists Thrilled For First Safari Of Season

November 15, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Onion Farmers Reel Under Price Crash

'Not Even Rs 2 A Kilo': Madhya Pradesh Onion Farmers Reel Under Price Crash

November 12, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.