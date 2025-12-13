LIVE: Combined Graduation Parade At Air Force Academy Dundigal Underway, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Reviewing Officer

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 216 Course is underway at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, near Hyderabad today (December 13). Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is set to review the parade.

The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). During the ceremony, the CDS is set to confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony includes presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets’ upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and trainees from Vietnam.

The flight cadet from Flying branch standing first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted 'President's Plaque' as well as the 'Nawanagar Sword of Honour’ and will be commanding the parade.

General Chauhan will also present the 'President's Plaque’ to the flight cadets standing first in the overall order of merit in Navigation and Ground Duty branches. The event includes a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and interspersed fly-pasts by the Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft.

Aerial displays by the Sarang helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) would be major attractions of the ceremony.