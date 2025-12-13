ETV Bharat / Videos

LIVE: Combined Graduation Parade At Air Force Academy Dundigal Underway, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Reviewing Officer

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 13, 2025 at 8:57 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 216 Course is underway at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, near Hyderabad today (December 13). Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is set to review the parade. 

The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). During the ceremony, the CDS is set to confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony includes presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets’ upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and trainees from Vietnam.

The flight cadet from Flying branch standing first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted 'President's Plaque' as well as the 'Nawanagar Sword of Honour’ and will be commanding the parade.

General Chauhan will also present the 'President's Plaque’ to the flight cadets standing first in the overall order of merit in Navigation and Ground Duty branches. The event includes a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and interspersed fly-pasts by the Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft.

Aerial displays by the Sarang helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) would be major attractions of the ceremony.

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 216 Course is underway at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, near Hyderabad today (December 13). Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is set to review the parade. 

The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). During the ceremony, the CDS is set to confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony includes presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets’ upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and trainees from Vietnam.

The flight cadet from Flying branch standing first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted 'President's Plaque' as well as the 'Nawanagar Sword of Honour’ and will be commanding the parade.

General Chauhan will also present the 'President's Plaque’ to the flight cadets standing first in the overall order of merit in Navigation and Ground Duty branches. The event includes a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and interspersed fly-pasts by the Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft.

Aerial displays by the Sarang helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) would be major attractions of the ceremony.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COMBINED GRADUATION PARADE
CGP
AIR FORCE ACADEMY DUNDIGAL
CDS ANIL CHAUHAN
AFA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Constitution Day Celebrations LIVE President Murmu PM Modi Leads Samvidhan Divas Event

Samvidhan Divas 2025 LIVE: President Murmu, PM Modi Attend National Function On Constitution Day

November 26, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav LIVE

Ayodhya Dhwajarohan Utsav LIVE: PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat Hoist Saffron Flag Atop Ram Mandir 'Shikhar'

November 25, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
WATCH | Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

November 20, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

Watch LIVE | Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 Celebrate India’s Inspiring Achievers

November 16, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.