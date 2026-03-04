Colours, Music And Unity Mark Holi Celebrations Across Nation

Puri/Jodhpur: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with joy and unity across India. In Odisha's Puri, tourists from Japan joined the festivities, happily smearing each other with bright gulal and soaking in the spirit of togetherness.

In Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar region, security forced including the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, marked the festival with enthusiasm. CRPF Director General G P Singh celebrated with CoBRA commandos, sharing moments that highlighted unity, courage and family spirit among the forces.

In Rajasthan, Pushkar -- the town of many festivities -- stole the show, with the Pushkar Holi Utsav becoming a common celebration venue for hundreds. Blending devotional, hip-hop, and Western beats, the festive ground became a striking spectacle as plumes of colour shot up amid the revelry. Several foreign tourists joined in to build memories of their colourful 'Indian' moments.

Melissa, a foreign tourist, said, "It is great, all the people, energy, colour, it is amazing, so much fun. Wouldn't rather be anywhere out but celebrating Holi."

In Ahmedabad, the Karnavati Club hosted a Holi party that drew a large crowd, with people soaking in the lively ambience filled with colours, music and dance. People said the colours, performances, and well-organised arrangements boosted the festive spirit.

At Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, crowds gathered for a colourful Holi morning, renewing hopes and sharing joy with their loved ones. People in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, marked Holi with a procession to the sacred Dewa Sharif Dargah, spreading messages of peace and harmony.

In Varanasi, a large number of devotees gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath temple to celebrate Holi with gulal and flowers. People in Prayagraj celebrated the unique 'Kapda Faad' Holi at the Loknath Chauraha, where they danced to upbeat songs.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, colour sellers lined up on the streets, while revellers picked their choices at leisure. The festive mood attracted foreign visitors as well.

In Haridwar, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also celebrated the festival of colours. (with PTI inputs)