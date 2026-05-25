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WATCH: Climbers Scramble Up Bun Tower In Hong Kong's Iconic Bun Festival

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Participants collect buns from a tower covered with plastic buns during the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hong Kong: In Hong Kong, 12 finalists climb to the top of a 14-metre-high tower covered in 9,000 plastic steamed buns for the final of the annual Bun Festival on Cheung Chau Island on Monday (local time). 

The century-old tradition is held to celebrate peace and blessings and remains one of Hong Kong's most popular cultural traditions. Children in costumes were carried on stands through Cheung Chau’s narrow lanes, while lion dances and lantern displays added to the festive atmosphere. The Bun Scrambling Competition, along with an array of local activities, draws both residents and tourists. 

Angel Wong Ka-yan (40), women’s runner-up and a six-time champion, said she wanted to enjoy the experience regardless of the result. "I've already won the championship six times before, so I really want to throw myself into this competition and enjoy the whole process. Of course, if I win the championship again, that would be the icing on the cake," she said. 

Kristoffer Johannesen (20), a Danish student in Hong Kong, said locals had recommended the event to him. "This event? We heard about it from locals. They told us about it, and we thought it sounded fun," he said. Steamed bun seller Wong Lit Yeung termed the festival "boisterous." Yeung asserted, "We can keep some of the traditions of the older generation." (With AFP inputs)

Hong Kong: In Hong Kong, 12 finalists climb to the top of a 14-metre-high tower covered in 9,000 plastic steamed buns for the final of the annual Bun Festival on Cheung Chau Island on Monday (local time). 

The century-old tradition is held to celebrate peace and blessings and remains one of Hong Kong's most popular cultural traditions. Children in costumes were carried on stands through Cheung Chau’s narrow lanes, while lion dances and lantern displays added to the festive atmosphere. The Bun Scrambling Competition, along with an array of local activities, draws both residents and tourists. 

Angel Wong Ka-yan (40), women’s runner-up and a six-time champion, said she wanted to enjoy the experience regardless of the result. "I've already won the championship six times before, so I really want to throw myself into this competition and enjoy the whole process. Of course, if I win the championship again, that would be the icing on the cake," she said. 

Kristoffer Johannesen (20), a Danish student in Hong Kong, said locals had recommended the event to him. "This event? We heard about it from locals. They told us about it, and we thought it sounded fun," he said. Steamed bun seller Wong Lit Yeung termed the festival "boisterous." Yeung asserted, "We can keep some of the traditions of the older generation." (With AFP inputs)

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TAGGED:

HONG KONG
CHEUNG CHAU ISLAND
HONG KONG ICONIC BUN FESTIVAL

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