Staff, Passengers Clash Over FASTag At Toll Plaza

A clash broke out at Vettichira Toll Plaza in Malappuram district in Kerala following a dispute related to FASTag. The incident, which involved toll plaza employees, a car driver, and locals, was captured on CCTV footage and quickly went viral. Despite the widespread circulation of the video, no official complaint has been filed, and consequently, no case has been registered so far.

The clash erupted when a toll plaza employee hit a vehicle entering the toll plaza with a stick. The CCTV footage shows the employee repeatedly striking the vehicle. Local residents later alleged that the employees were the first to attack them, though the toll plaza employees claimed that it was the locals who provoked the incident.

The clash took place around 2 AM on Thursday morning. The personnel of Kadampuzha police station in Malappuram district said they responded promptly and dispersed the crowd. The Vettichira Toll Plaza is the sole toll plaza located in the Malappuram district in Kerala on National Highway-66.