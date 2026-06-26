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Staff, Passengers Clash Over FASTag At Toll Plaza

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The clash took place at Vettichira Toll Plaza in Malappuram district in Kerala (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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A clash broke out at Vettichira Toll Plaza in Malappuram district in Kerala following a dispute related to FASTag.  The incident, which involved toll plaza employees, a car driver, and locals, was captured on CCTV footage and quickly went viral. Despite the widespread circulation of the video, no official complaint has been filed, and consequently, no case has been registered so far.

The clash erupted when a toll plaza employee hit a vehicle entering the toll plaza with a stick. The CCTV footage shows the employee repeatedly striking the vehicle. Local residents later alleged that the employees were the first to attack them, though the toll plaza employees claimed that it was the locals who provoked the incident.

The clash took place around 2 AM on Thursday morning. The personnel of Kadampuzha police station in Malappuram district said they responded promptly and dispersed the crowd.  The Vettichira Toll Plaza is the sole toll plaza located in the Malappuram district in Kerala on National Highway-66.

A clash broke out at Vettichira Toll Plaza in Malappuram district in Kerala following a dispute related to FASTag.  The incident, which involved toll plaza employees, a car driver, and locals, was captured on CCTV footage and quickly went viral. Despite the widespread circulation of the video, no official complaint has been filed, and consequently, no case has been registered so far.

The clash erupted when a toll plaza employee hit a vehicle entering the toll plaza with a stick. The CCTV footage shows the employee repeatedly striking the vehicle. Local residents later alleged that the employees were the first to attack them, though the toll plaza employees claimed that it was the locals who provoked the incident.

The clash took place around 2 AM on Thursday morning. The personnel of Kadampuzha police station in Malappuram district said they responded promptly and dispersed the crowd.  The Vettichira Toll Plaza is the sole toll plaza located in the Malappuram district in Kerala on National Highway-66.

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TAGGED:

TOLL PLAZA FIGHT
KERALA TOLL PLAZA FIGHT
VETTICHIRA TOLL PLAZA
TOLL PLAZA IN MALAPPURAM
CLASH AT TOLL PLAZA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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