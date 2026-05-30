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Watch | CJI Surya Kant Visits Kedarnath, Offers Prayers

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CJI Surya Kant visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Saturday (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kedarnath: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Saturday. He offered prayers at the revered shrine and sought blessings. He was accompanied by his family during the pilgrimage. 

Kedarnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a key part of the Char Dham Yatra. The sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham opened on April 22. His recent visit to the temple comes days after his 'parasites' remarks for the youth of the country that sparked controversy. 

"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone," the CJI said during a hearing. He further clarified his remarks, saying it was totally baseless to suggest that he criticised the country's youth.

Kedarnath: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Saturday. He offered prayers at the revered shrine and sought blessings. He was accompanied by his family during the pilgrimage. 

Kedarnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a key part of the Char Dham Yatra. The sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham opened on April 22. His recent visit to the temple comes days after his 'parasites' remarks for the youth of the country that sparked controversy. 

"There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone," the CJI said during a hearing. He further clarified his remarks, saying it was totally baseless to suggest that he criticised the country's youth.

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TAGGED:

CJI SURYA KANT
KEDARNAT
CJI SURYA KANT IN UTTARAKHAND
CJI SURYA KANT VISITS KEDARNATH

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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