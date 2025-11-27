WATCH | Christmas Decorations Adorn Windsor Castle

Windsor: A 20-foot Christmas tree now stands in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, as garlands and festive decorations adorn the castle's corridors. The castle is expected to welcome many visitors during the holiday season, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will attend a state visit and banquet at Windsor in December.

Sally Goodsir, curator for the Royal Collections Trust, explained that Windsor Castle has a long history with Christmas trees. In December 1848, a picture of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert standing around a Christmas tree was published, helping to popularise the tradition in Britain. Prince Albert, originally from Germany, celebrated every one of his 20 married Christmases at the castle.

The Nordmann Fir tree on display was carefully dressed by a team of up to eight florists over three days, using a cherry picker due to its height. The decorations are visible to the public from now until January 5, giving visitors a chance to enjoy the festive display and even watch the installation process.

The tree is selected each year from Windsor Great Park, a public area just beyond the castle, making the decoration a local and seasonal highlight. (with AFP inputs)