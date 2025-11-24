WATCH | Choosing Clay Over Code: IT Professional From Vijayawada Quits Job To Pursue Pottery

Sai Gopi, an IT professional from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, made a bold decision to return to the traditional pottery he grew up with. The emotional and physical strain of a high-pressure IT job pushed him to quit and revive his family craft. Today, he creates clay pots and traditional earthen cookware while working to preserve the art form.

Sai says his income has now doubled, sometimes even more, earning Rs 1–2 lakh a month during peak seasons compared to his earlier Rs 50,000 software salary. But more than money, Sai says he has gained peace, better health, and a balanced routine, working mostly in the mornings.

He now works mostly in the mornings, stays physically active, and remains close to his family. Their support, he says, has strengthened his resolve to train others and keep the craft alive. (with PTI inputs)