WATCH: Chinese Premier Slams 'Law Of The Jungle' In Trade Ahead Of Xi-Trump Talks

By AFP

Published : October 28, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday denounced "unilateralism" and said the world should not return to "the law of the jungle" when it came to trade, days ahead of talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

His comments, made at a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur, were a clear reference to tariffs imposed by US President Trump on many countries, including China, which have disrupted global supply chains and roiled markets. Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi are due to meet on Thursday in South Korea to try to reach an agreement that would end their ongoing trade war.

"Economic globalization and multipolarity are irreversible," Li said in the Malaysian capital, which is hosting the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "The world should not return to the law of the jungle where the strong bully the weak."

Li also called for a strengthened commitment to the global "free trade system." At a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Li said that unilateralism and protectionism were "rampant" and posed "huge risks to the region."

Trump said en route to close US ally Japan that he was hopeful of a deal when he sees Xi on Thursday.

