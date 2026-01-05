Watch: Chinese Homeschool Students Embrace Freer Youth In Cutthroat Market

Shanghai: Fourteen-year-old Estella spends her weekdays studying Spanish, rock climbing or learning acupuncture as part of her homeschooling since she left China's gruelling public school system.

Her parents are among a small number in China who are rethinking the country's demanding curriculum in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Supporters say looser schedules centred around practical projects and outdoor activities help nourish creativity that is squashed by the national curriculum.

"Instead of doing that stressful exam at school, I will do the things I am interested in. Maybe in the future, I said before, I like AI combined with languages. So I will be studying a lot of languages to prepare for my future career. I'm also very interested in acupuncture. Maybe I will consider being an acupuncturist in the future," Estella said.

Her mother, Zoe Xu says AI will bring about "significant changes" to education models and jobs in the future. "We already sensed these waves of change. We wanted to get used to this uncertainty quite early on and not be affected by the anxiety of chasing for certainty. That was our mindset," she said.

In China, school days can last 10 hours, with students often working late into the evening on extra tutoring and homework. Homeschooling is banned, although authorities generally overlook rare individual cases. But the number of homeschoolers has increased annually by around 30 per cent from 2013

Yong Zhao, author of book on China's education system said the decision to homeschool is very difficult for parents. "A lot of parents, honestly, cannot handle it. I mean it is much harder than in the US. It's very difficult because not only do they want a different life for their children, they want their children to be happier, but at the same time, they want their children to be successful, and we don't know... Today, the future's so uncertain. What will make your children successful? A lot of them take a huge risk," Zhao said.

Experts say Chinese people are increasingly questioning the value of traditional degrees in an oversaturated market as the unemployment rate for 16- to 24-year-olds reached a two-year high of 18.9 percent in August. (With AFP inputs)