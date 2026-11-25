Kabul: Afghan balloon seller Shamsuddin Alizadeh spends his days filling brightly coloured balloons with helium to sell on the streets of Kabul. The 49-year-old says he always loved balloons as a child and dreamt his father would buy him one to play with.

Shamsuddin Alizadeh said, "I was around eight or nine years old at the time. I loved balloons so much. Despite the war, the hardships, and poverty in our country, I always dreamt of my father buying me a balloon. May God have mercy on all those who have passed away. My father would ask me, would you like me to buy you a balloon? But out of shyness and modesty, I could never bring myself to say, yes, please buy me one. Having a balloon in my hand and playing with it was one of my childhood dreams. And now, thank God, I make my living selling balloons."

The visual shows balloon sellers carrying a cluster of colourful balloons for sale in Kabul. The balloon sellers, including a young girl and an injured man, sell a variety of balloons printed with the words "I love you" and others selling fish, aeroplane, cat, and bear-shaped balloons.

Another balloon seller, Omran Alizadeh, says the joy their balloons bring is contagious. "Whenever a child buys a balloon, and I see how happy it makes them, I feel happy too," he says. Omran Alizadeh said that they sell around 600 to 700 balloons a day at the shop.

Omran added, "We have been in the balloon business in Kabul for 12 years. There are boys who come and buy balloons from us to resell. After selling to them and seeing them off, I take some balloons myself and go out to sell them on the streets and at busy intersections."

He said that whenever a child buys a balloon and I see how happy it makes them, he feels happy too. When a child from our country smiles, their happiness brings him joy as well.