Watch: Chhath Puja Festival Rush At Prayagraj Railway Station

The Prayagraj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a heavy rush on Saturday as passengers travelled to their hometowns to celebrate Chhath Puja, which began on Friday (November 13) with Nahay Khay.

Thousands of people returned home to participate in Chhath Puja, a major Hindu festival celebrated in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. During the festival, Devotees worship both the setting sun and the rising sun, making it distinct from other forms of sun worship. The festival spans four days and involves ritual bathing, fasting, and religious observances.

The four-day Chhath festival, being observed from November 13 to 16 this year, will proceed with the main worship rituals over the next two days. On the third day, devotees will observe Sandhya Arghya, gathering at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers and 'prasad' to the setting Sun.

On the final day, November 16, they will perform Usha Arghya before sunrise, offering prayers to the rising Sun. The festival will conclude with Parana, when devotees formally break their 36-hour fast after completing the morning rituals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to deploy adequate police personnel, including women officers, install barricades and warning signboards at vulnerable water bodies, and ensure the availability of trained divers, boats and water police personnel. The Uttar Pradesh government will also operate additional buses from Delhi to eastern districts of the state.

Also Read: