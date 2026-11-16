Chhath Puja Celebrated In Ireland's Naas As Devotees Offer Evening 'Arghya' To Setting Sun

Naas: The Bihar Jharkhand Association of Ireland (BJAI) celebrated Chhath Puja in Naas, County Kildare, Ireland with devotees gathering to offer the evening 'Arghya' to the setting Sun as part of the four-day Hindu festival.

The celebrations brought devotees together to observe Sandhya Arghya, a key ritual of Chhath Mahaparv dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi).

Chhath Puja is observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity and longevity. This year, the festival is being celebrated from November 13 to 16.

The four-day festival begins with Nahay Khay, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd).

The second day, known as Kharna, involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. Devotees break their fast after sunset, following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, generally comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. They then observe a rigorous fast of approximately 36 hours without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting Sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun at dawn, followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.