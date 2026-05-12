Char Dham Pilgrims Face Massive Traffic Jam At Sonprayag

Rudraprayag: Amid the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, many pilgrims to Kedarnath had to deal with a massive traffic jam at Sonprayag in Uttarakhand. Waiting since early morning, frustration and exhaustion were visible on their faces.

In a video that went viral on Tuesday, many were seen sitting by the roadside, waiting for their turn, while young children and the elderly faced significant hardships.

Locals said such traffic congestion has become a recurring issue at Sonprayag, raising serious questions about the arrangement for the pilgrimage. The traffic management system is repeatedly buckling under the pressure of surging crowds and the high volume of vehicles during the pilgrimage season.

Devotees have appealed to the administration to strengthen traffic management along the pilgrimage route to ensure that travellers don't face any inconvenience on the route.

The number of pilgrims to Char Dham Yatra has crossed the 10 lakh mark in just 23 days, while the daily footfall stands at 50,000. Kedarnath is witnessing the heaviest crowd, as over 4.5 lakh devotees have visited the shrine in just 20 days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' with the forecast of heavy rain in several districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli, of Uttarakhand for May 12 and 13. The department has also forecast snowfall in areas above 4,500 meters.

Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has appealed to devotees and tourists to plan their journeys as per the latest weather updates.