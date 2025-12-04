WATCH | CDS, Army, Navy Chief Pay Tribute At National War Memorial On Navy Day

New Delhi: A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of Indian Navy Day 2025. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi offered floral tributes to honour the bravery and sacrifice of India's naval personnel.

The ceremony was conducted with full military respect, highlighting the Navy's important role in protecting the country's maritime borders. Senior officers from the Armed Forces were also present, reflecting unity among the services.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to celebrate the day to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war, when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.