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CCTV Footage Shows Thief Trying Shoes Before Stealing

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CCTV Footage Shows Thieves Try Shoes Before Stealing Them (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ajmer: A series of unusual thefts has been reported from the Madanganj area of Kishangarh, Rajasthan, where a thief targeted multiple homes and made away with branded shoes, police said on Tuesday. 

According to Madanganj police station in-charge Surendra Singh, the incidents occurred in Agrasen Nagar (G-Block) and the Shri Karni Indra Vihar area near the railway line, where around four to five houses were targeted. The accused is being traced with the help of CCTV footage collected from the locality. 

What has caught residents’ attention is the manner in which the thefts were carried out. CCTV visuals show the suspect calmly trying on shoes outside homes, checking their fit as if in a showroom. He reportedly wore the pairs that suited him and left behind those that did not fit or appeal to him in the courtyards or near the gates of the houses. 

Following the incidents, residents lodged complaints with the police and submitted the CCTV footage. 

Ajmer: A series of unusual thefts has been reported from the Madanganj area of Kishangarh, Rajasthan, where a thief targeted multiple homes and made away with branded shoes, police said on Tuesday. 

According to Madanganj police station in-charge Surendra Singh, the incidents occurred in Agrasen Nagar (G-Block) and the Shri Karni Indra Vihar area near the railway line, where around four to five houses were targeted. The accused is being traced with the help of CCTV footage collected from the locality. 

What has caught residents’ attention is the manner in which the thefts were carried out. CCTV visuals show the suspect calmly trying on shoes outside homes, checking their fit as if in a showroom. He reportedly wore the pairs that suited him and left behind those that did not fit or appeal to him in the courtyards or near the gates of the houses. 

Following the incidents, residents lodged complaints with the police and submitted the CCTV footage. 

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TAGGED:

KISHANGARH SHOE THIEF
AJMER SHOE THIEF
SHOE STOLEN IN KISHANGARH

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